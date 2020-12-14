India arrests top TV executive over alleged ratings fraud

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Indian police have arrested the chief executive officer of a media group that owns a polarizing television news channel on charges of rigging the ratings system, a major component in determining what a channel can charge advertisers. Police arrested Vikas Khanchandani, the chief executive of ARG Outlier Media, on Sunday at his home in Mumbai, India’s financial capital, Republic TV, which is owned by ARG, announced during a broadcast. Republic TV broadcasts in English and Hindi and aggressively supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his nationalist policies. The arrest is part of a police investigation that began in October into TV channels in the western state of Maharashtra over accusations that they rig the ratings scores system.