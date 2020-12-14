Kaitlin joined the 12 News team in December of 2020 as an evening anchor.

Kaitlin is a 2018 graduate of Syracuse University with a B.S. in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from the S.I Newhouse School of Public Communications with minors in Political Science and Psychology. From August of 2018 until November of 2020, Kaitlin relocated to the Midwest where she served as a reporter/anchor at WEEK and HOI ABC in Peoria, Illinois. There she received a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for 'Excellence in Social Media' for breaking news coverage of a fatal bus crash involving a local high school basketball team. She also received the Illinois Broadcast Association's Silver Dome Award for 'Best Use of Non-Broadcast Media' for her role in covering the 'Local, Social Game of the Week' where Kaitlin covered the excitement of Friday Night Lights.

Before her time at WEEK, Kaitlin was a NYS Broadcast Association Intern at the NBC affiliate WNYT, in Albany, NY. She also interned at The American Veterans Center in Washington D.C. where she had the honor of telling the stories of those who have served our country. During her time at SU, Kaitlin had the opportunity to study abroad in Strasbourg, France where she learned about global media differences while at the Council of Europe.

A native of Chatham, NY Kaitlin is thrilled to be back in the Empire State and is excited to tell the stories of the Southern Tier.

If you have a story idea you can reach her by email - kpearson@wbng.comOr via social media at Kaitlin Pearson WBNG