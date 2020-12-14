Orphanage investigation finds no crimes, but abuse occurred

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s top law enforcement officer says a two-year investigation into allegations of murder at a closed Burlington orphanage found no evidence of such crimes and the criminal investigation is over. But Attorney General T.J. Donovan said Monday it is clear that children were abused at the St. Joseph’s Orphanage, which closed in 1974, and the Vermont law enforcement community failed to protect those children. The investigation was launched after a 2018 report in Buzzfeed News included allegations of a boy being thrown from a window to his death, a girl forced to slap herself 50 times and children being locked in an attic.