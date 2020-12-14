Police: Man shot, wounded by officer faces charges

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say charges have been filed against a man shot and wounded by a Philadelphia police officer last week after officials say he charged at the officer with a knife despite multiple attempts to restrain him with a stun device. Police say 50-year-old Jose Cerda faces charges including assault of a law enforcement officer. Police allege that Cerda approached officers with a 10-inch knife Dec. 9 in the Feltonville neighborhood. They say stun devices were used three times but had no effect, and Cerda charged at an officer, who fired three times. The Defender Association of Philadelphia, which is representing Cerda, declined comment Monday.