S. Korea bans flying of leaflets toward N. Korea by balloon

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s parliament has approved contentious legislation criminalizing the flying of propaganda leaflets by balloon toward North Korea, despite fierce criticism that the country is sacrificing freedom of expression to improve ties with the rival North. The legislation passed with the support of 187 lawmakers, mostly governing party members who support President Moon Jae-in’s policy of engagement with North Korea. Outnumbered opposition lawmakers didn’t attend the vote. It was the first time that parliament has passed a bill formally banning civilians from floating anti-North Korea leaflets by balloon across the tense border.