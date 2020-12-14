Some snow to start the new work week.

Winter Storm Watch for southern Wayne County from 1 PM Wednesday until 10 AM Thursday.

MONDAY: Cloudy with snow mixing with rain showers. Winds increase in the afternoon. 0-.05” rain, 0-1” (2”) snow 40% High 36 (34-40) Wind SW becoming W 3-8.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-.50” (1”) Low 22 (18-24) NW 10-20 G 25 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cold. High 28 (24-30) Wind NW 10-15 mph

A low will track through the South and exit into the Atlantic near Virginia. This, along with a cold front moving through the Great Lakes will give us clouds and snow today, mainly during the morning. The snow could mix with some rain showers.

There will be some lingering snow showers tonight with light accumulations.

We'll be quiet, but cold, Tuesday.

Two lows, one developing near the Texas Panhandle, the other near Florida, will merge and give us snow Wednesday and into Thursday. This could be our first major snow maker of the season.

After the midweek snow, we'll be quiet Friday and Saturday. We will be cold with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

A cold front will give us clouds and mixed showers Sunday.

