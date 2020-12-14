Steelers suddenly on the skids after dismal loss to Buffalo

The Pittsburgh Steelers are struggling. The AFC North leaders dropped their second straight game in a 26-15 defeat to Buffalo. The loss dropped Pittsburgh out of the top spot in the AFC with three weeks left in the regular season. The running game struggled despite the return of running back James Conner and starting center Maurkice Pouncey. The Steelers ran for just 47 yards, the fifth time in their last seven games they’ve been held under 50 on the ground. Ben Roethlisberger threw two touchdowns and two interceptions, including a Pick Six late in the first half that turned the tide.