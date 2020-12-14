Trump eases rules for religious social service providers

The Trump administration has moved to loosen Obama-era restrictions on religious organizations that receive federal money to provide social services. In new rules coordinated across nine federal agencies, the administration said it was clearing barriers that make it difficult for religious groups to participate in federal programs. Chief among the changes is the elimination of a rule requiring faith-based groups to refer clients to a different program upon request. Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie said the changes will “remove unfair obstacles” before groups that sought to contract with the agency. Critics, however, said the changes will remove important protections for LGBTQ people and others who may face discrimination from religious groups.