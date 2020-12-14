US agencies hacked in monthslong global cyberspying campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hackers broke into the networks of the Treasury and Commerce departments as part of a global cyberespionage campaign revealed just days after a leading cybersecurity firm said it had been breached in an attack that industry experts said bore the hallmarks of Russian tradecraft. The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security’s cybersecurity arm were investigating what experts and former officials said appeared to be a large-scale penetration of U.S. government agencies — apparently the same monthslong cyberespionage campaign that also afflicted the prominent cybersecurity firm FireEye.