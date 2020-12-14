Virginia woman does 53 acts of kindness for 53rd birthday

Virginia woman does 53 acts of kindness for 53rd birthdayNew
The pandemic didn’t allow Debra Ferrell to reunite with her whole family to celebrate her birthday. So she went on social media and asked people for suggestions on 53 acts of kindness that she could perform for others during her birth month. She completed one for every year that she’s been alive. The Roanoke, Virginia resident also recruited her granddaughters. They helped her paint encouraging signs that they planted on people’s yards.