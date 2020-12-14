Walton School District teaches financial literacy through SFCU sponsored program

(WBNG) -- Students in Home & Careers classes in the Walton Central School District are benefiting from financial literacy training made possible by Sidney Federal Credit Union.

The bank sponsors a set of free online courses called 'Banzai' which teach kids how to manage finances using real life situations.

The courses are in the form of a game, divided into age based levels. They also come with workbooks as well.

"This online program is an excellent resource for numerous topics; borrowing, budgeting, setting goals, spending, building credit etc," said Elise M. Glassett, Marketing Specialist at SFCU. "Students learn real life scenarios which they can relate to now or will relate to them once they begin navigating for their future."

Walton Family and Consumer Sciences teacher Emily Pattinson says the courses are an important part of creating a curriculum that prepares kids for real life challenges.

"Kids don't understand how to manage their own money, they think 'I have money so I am going to spend it,' especially in a small town like this where there aren't many opportunities to spend it. Whenever they get one they jump on that chance," she said.

She says the nature of the pandemic makes the online format especially helpful, adding that the financial stress of the crisis also makes the courses particularly helpful for kids right now.

Glassett says SFCU has sponsored 27 schools, 59 teachers and more than 4,500 students through the program.