Watching Wednesday’s Storm

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a few snow showers. Wind: NW 11-15 mph G 31. Low: 22 (19-25)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold. 20% chance of AM flurries/snow showers. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. High: 27 (25-30)

Tuesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: N 5-9 mph. Low: 13 (11-15)

Forecast Discussion

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FOR BROOME, TIOGA, DELAWARE, SUSQUEHANNA, AND BRADFORD COUNTIES FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING.

Overnight we have the chance at seeing a few lake effect snow showers that will continue through early Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be a cold and breezy day with highs in the 20s.

Now, all eyes are on Wednesday's winter storm. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for portions of our area for Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

An area of Canadian high pressure will be to our north, providing us with plenty of cold air ahead of this system. By Wednesday afternoon, a developing coastal low will begin bringing snow to our area. The track of this low is NOT set in stone yet. A few models have it track a bit farther south, while others have it moving north. The track of this low will determine exactly how much snow we see in the Twin Tiers. This could be our first major snow maker of the season, with most of us seeing some plowable snow during that time period.

This system moves out as we head into the weekend. Friday will bring some sunshine and highs in the upper 20s. The weekend will be chilly, but looks pretty quiet. We have the slight chance for a few rain/snow showers on Sunday.

We will be closely monitoring the potential impacts of Wednesday's storm. Stick with 12 News for the latest updates.