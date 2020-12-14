Winter Storm Watch from WED 3:00 PM EST until THU 10:00 AM EST

Winter Storm Watch from WED 3:00 PM EST until THU 10:00 AM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Tioga County
…WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING…
* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations greater
than 7 inches possible.
* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna and Northern
Wayne counties. In New York, Chemung, Tioga, Broome, Delaware
and Sullivan counties.
* WHEN…Snow overspreads the area from south to north Wednesday
late afternoon and evening. The snow could be heavy at times
Wednesday night before it tapers off Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Travel
conditions may deteriorate quickly after the snow begins with
temperatures below freezing throughout the event. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and
Thursday morning commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is high uncertainty regarding how
far north the area of heavy snow will set up but there will
likely be a sharp decrease in snowfall totals from south to
north across the area. East-northeast winds 10 to 20 mph may
cause some blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&