4th-grader’s art patch sent to the stars on SpaceX rocket

LEBANON, Pa. (AP) — When SpaceX’s Dragon rocket launched on Dec. 6 bound for the International Space Station, it brought a piece of Lebanon County with it. A patch created by 4th-grader and Lebanon native Joshua Ferguson, a student at Milton Hershey School, was selected to be sent on SpaceX’s Commercial Resupply Services mission to the International Space Station as part of the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program. Joshua created the patch in 2019 when he was still in 2nd grade.