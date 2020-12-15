Assisted living center announces vaccine distribution plans for residents and staff

(WBNG) -- Elderwood has 28 senior care communities, two located in the Southern Tier. Now they're working on a plan to make sure all of their residents and high-risk workers have access to a COVID-19 vaccine.

Elderwood officials say they will be partnering with Walgreens and CVS pharmacies to host vaccination clinics for their staff and residents. While it's expected for everyone to remain vigilant even with the arrival of a vaccine, for Elderwood, it's a bit of relief to see the beginning of the end of the pandemic.

"We are taking the first step to really safe-guarding our residents and staff, and it is really our best weapon in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic," said Elderwood Vice President of Marketing and Communications Chuck Hayes.

Elderwood says receiving the vaccine will not be mandatory. They are continuing to work on exact dates for those vaccination clinics.