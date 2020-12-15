Binghamton police respond to shots fired on Maple Street

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department says it responded to an incident of shots fired early Tuesday morning.

Officers say they arrived at a home on 11 Maple Street in the city around 12:49 a.m.

A 12 News crew arrived on scene around 1:25 a.m., and saw a section of the street cautioned off with tape. The crew also witnessed officers investigating parts of the street.

Police say this is an isolated incident, and the public is not in danger.

