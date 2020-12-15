Broome County asks people to remain home during storm

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Director of the Broome County Office of Emergency Services Michael Ponticiello called for people to remain home during the winter storm expected to hit the area Wednesday.

He addressed the storm today during County Executive Jason Garnar's weekly briefing, and encouraged residents to work from home on Wednesday and Thursday if they can.

"What we're most concerned about is that Wednesday evening commute as everyone is returning home and possibly that Thursday morning commute. We just ask that residents are diligent and allow for extra time," he said.

Ponticiello said less cars will make their job easier as they clear the roads.

He says they are working with different local, state and national outlets to make sure they respond to the storm appropriately.