Broome County residents prepare for first heavy snowfall of season

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Local stores are seeing a rise in sales ahead of Wednesday's winter storm, with bags of salt and ice melt leading the way.

Cindy Kovarik owns Kovarik True Value Hardware in Binghamton and said she saw an influx of customers Tuesday morning, as people prepare for the heavy snow.

She encourages people to plan ahead and get their shovels and salt before it's too late.

"It's usually after the first storm, it's the day after when people begin to realize, 'uh-oh, we got a little more than I was expecting,'" Kovarik said.

She said she anticipates more people to go to stores on Thursday when the snow is already on the ground and it's too late.

Kovarik reminds people to not forget about their roof, saying more than a foot of snow on a roof can cause it to collapse.