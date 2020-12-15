Fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been arrested in Canada

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been arrested in Winnipeg. Court records show Nygard, who is 79, was arrested under the Extradition Act and is to appear in a Winnipeg courtroom this afternoon. Early this year, U.S. federal authorities raided the Manhattan headquarters of the Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard, a search that came amid claims he trafficked and sexually assaulted dozens of teenage girls and women. The FBI searched the designer’s Times Square offices less than two weeks after 10 women filed a lawsuit accusing Nygard of enticing young and impoverished women to his estate in the Bahamas with cash and promises of modeling opportunities.