Germany demands EU agency approve vaccine before Christmas

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is increasing the pressure on the European Union’s regulatory agency, with its health minister, a leading hospital association and lawmakers all demanding that the agency approve a coronavirus vaccine before Christmas. Health Minister Jens Spahn said Tuesday “our goal is an approval before Christmas” so vaccinations can start before the end of the year. Spahn is pushing for a quick approval of a new vaccine developed by Germany’s BioNTech and American drugmaker Pfizer that has already been authorized for use in Britain, the United States and other countries. But Germany cannot use it because it is still waiting for approval by the European Medicines Agency, the EU’s medicines regulator.