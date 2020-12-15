Get out your shovel! Firefighters will need your help after the snow falls

(WBNG) -- Ahead of all the snow expected to hit the Southern Tier, firefighters want to remind you about the help they could use after the skies clear.

If you have a fire hydrant near your property, firefighters ask you take the time to shovel and clear the area around the hydrant. Fire hydrants buried under snow can cause trouble for firefighters as every minute counts when it comes to battling the flames.

"In Johnson City alone, the area we cover has just under 600 fire hydrants," said Johnson City Fire Department Captain Bob Blakeslee. "For us to get to them, let's say six, seven, eight guys on duty, it's going to be tough."

If you do want to help by shoveling fire hydrants, firefighters ask that you clear about a three-foot area around the hydrant.