STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Juan Felix Rodriguez and Omar Habwe each scored 12 points as Stony Brook romped past Point Park 83-39. Jaden Sayles had 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Tykei Greene grabbed 10 rebounds, and Mouhamadou Gueye registered eight points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Stony Brook. Garret Mchenry had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Pioneers.