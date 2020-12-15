Japan space agency finds ample soil, gas from asteroid

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s space agency officials say they have found more than the anticipated amount of soil and gases inside a small capsule the country’s Hayabusa2 spacecraft brought back from a distant asteroid this month, a mission they praised as a milestone for planetary research. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said its staff initially spotted some black particles sitting on the bottom of the capsule’s sample-catcher when they pulled out the container on Monday. By Tuesday, scientists found more soil and gas samples in another compartment. The pan-shaped capsule was dropped by Hayabusa2 from space on Dec. 6 at the end of its six-year round trip to Ryugu, more than 300 million kilometers (190 million miles) from Earth.