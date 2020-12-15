Minnesota to free man serving life in child’s 2002 death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Board of Pardons has granted the release of a Black man who was sentenced to life in prison when he was a teenager. The board granted Myon Burrell’s request to commute his sentence, meaning he will likely be released from the Stillwater prison on Tuesday. The board did not pardon Burrell, who was convicted in the 2002 killing of 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards. Burrell’s case made national headlines earlier this year after a yearlong investigation by The Associated Press and American Public Media exposed major flaws in the police probe and prosecution. That raised questions about whether he may have been wrongfully convicted.