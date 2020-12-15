Mrs. Trump visits children’s hospital, a holiday tradition

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump isn’t letting the coronavirus pandemic halt a decades long tradition of first ladies visiting a Washington, D.C., children’s hospital during the holidays.

Every first lady since Bess Truman has visited Children’s National at Christmastime, and Mrs. Trump made her fourth and final visit to the hospital on Tuesday.

The hospital tweaked its holiday program to safely accommodate the visit. The first lady will read to a small, socially distanced group of children rather than a big crowd of patients, hospital staffers and performers.

Her reading of a Christmas story was being broadcast over the hospital’s closed-circuit television system so patients could watch from their rooms.