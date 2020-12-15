NAACP files suit over Erie highway plan, waterfront access

The NAACP says in a federal lawsuit that Pennsylvania’s plan to upgrade a major road along the city of Erie waterfront will wind up reducing pedestrian and cyclist access to the bay and disproportionately harm minority and low-income residents who live nearby. Years in the making, the $100 million Department of Transportation plan is intended to allow the highway to handle increased traffic volumes while improving neighborhood access to Presque Isle Bay. But the NAACP says the plan will make the Bayfront Parkway even more of an impediment to the historically Black neighborhoods around it, while worsening water and air quality. A message was sent to PennDOT seeking comment.