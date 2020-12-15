Officials in Tioga County urge caution ahead of holidays

TIOGA COUNTY (WBNG) -- Tioga County Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey is reminding residents to remain vigilant in stopping the spread of the coronavirus ahead of the Christmas and New Years holidays.

This comes as the county is seeing a bump in cases in connection with Thanksgiving celebrations.

Sauerbrey says cases in the county continue to rise, and much of the spike is being linked to small household gatherings, rather than public spaces or events.

As a result, the Legislature and Public Health Department are urging residents to consider the consequences before scheduling gatherings for the upcoming holidays.

"Keep your groups very, very small and think twice before you have people over because you aren't just jeopardizing yourself but your spouse, your family or your grandmother. It isn't always about us but the other people in our lives," she said.

Sauerbrey added that in response to requests from the public, the county will now be offering a town by town breakdown of where cases are coming from each week. She says the county initially opted against releasing specific information on where cases where located when numbers were lower due to privacy concerns. The breakdown will be released at the end of each week.