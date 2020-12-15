Pirates’ Shelton: pitcher Taillon on track for 2021 return

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates hope to have a familiar face back in the starting rotation in 2021. Jameson Taillon has missed most of the last two seasons due to right elbow surgery. Manager Derek Shelton says Taillon’s rehab is nearly complete. Shelton added Taillon sends him videos every few days to mark his progress. Shelton is hoping for a more normal 2021 after spending his first season as a manager trying to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.