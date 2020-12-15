Poland, Lithuania are targets of cyber disinformation attack

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Polish and Lithuanian governments say they have been the target of a cyberattack that appears aimed at undermining relations between the two NATO allies. A Polish government official said Russia appeared to be the culprit, saying the type of attack falls into a recent pattern of informational warfare directed by the Kremlin. The attack involved a false press release published last week which claimed to be issued by Lithuanian border guards. It claimed that a Polish diplomat was caught smuggling narcotics, firearms, explosives and extremist materials into Lithuania. The Lithuanian government determined that it amounted to a “complex cyber-information attack.”