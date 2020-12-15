Police: FBI agent involved in shooting on Metro in Maryland

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Authorities say an FBI agent was involved in a shooting on the Metro train in Maryland that sent one person to the hospital. A Metro spokesman said it happened at about 7 a.m. Tuesday on a Red Line train near the Medical Center station, near the National Institutes of Health. Spokesman Ian Jannetta told The Washington Post that Metro Transit Police and the FBI are investigating. FBI spokeswoman Lira Davies says her agency had no immediate comment.