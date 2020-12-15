Small town besieged by hundreds of giant black vultures

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Black vultures circled beneath a leaden sky, swooping down close to the tombstones in a Marietta cemetery in search of something dead to eat. Classic horror imagery aside, a big bird in the air is better than one on the roof for homeowners in this quaint town of 2,607 on the Susquehanna River in Lancaster County. In Marietta’s case, it’s usually 10 to 20 vultures on the roof, tearing off shingles, picking at rubber for hours, and leaving fresh coatings of their acidic, white feces behind when they fly off. Experts call that “whitewash.” “This is like Edgar Allan Poe stuff right here,” Councilman Louis McKinney said by the cemetery on Fairview Avenue on a recent Wednesday afternoon.