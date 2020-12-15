Snow is on the way

Winter Storm Warning for southern Wayne County 1 PM Wednesday until 10 AM Thursday.

Winter Storm Watch for Bradford, Broome, Delaware, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga and northern Wayne, 3 PM Wednesday until 10 AM Thursday.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with early snow showers. Breezy and cold. 0-.20” 20% High 28 (24-30) Wind NW 10-15 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 12 (8-14) Wind N becoming NE 3-8 mph

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with snow. 0-3” 80% High 26 (24-28) Wind SE 5-10 mph

There will be some lingering snow showers early today with light accumulations.

We'll have partly cloudy skies tonight.

Two lows, one developing near the Texas Panhandle, the other near Florida, will merge and give us snow Wednesday and into Thursday. This could be our first major snow maker of the season with 2-12” expected.

After the midweek snow, we'll be quiet Friday and Saturday. We will be cold with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

A cold front will give us clouds and mixed showers Sunday.

If you want to continue or start receiving the WBNG Weather Forecast Email, please visit https://wbng.com/emailsignup/.