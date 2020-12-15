Skip to Content

Tunisian PM cancels Italy trip after minister gets virus

11:56 am National News from the Associated Press

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi has canceled a planned visit to Italy at the last minute after one of his ministers accompanying him during a visit to France tested positive for the coronavirus. Mechichi had been on a three-day trip to France, where he had meetings with French Prime Minister Jean Castex, as well as the presidents of the Senate and the National Assembly. Castex’s office said French officials who attended the meeting have been informed and that sanitary protocols have been respected, meaning Castex is not considered as having been in close contact with a case of infection.

Associated Press

