UK plans big fines for online companies over harmful content

LONDON (AP) — Social media and other internet companies face big fines in Britain if they don’t limit the amount of harmful material child sexual abuse or terrorist content on their platforms. Officials on Tuesday announced legislative proposals that the U.K. government plans to launch next year. Under the new rules, tech companies that let people post their own material or talk to others online could be fined up to 18 million pounds or 10% of their annual revenue, whichever is higher, for not complying. The proposals, contained in the U.K. government’s Online Safety Bill, will have extra provisions for the biggest social media companies with “high-risk features,” expected to include Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and Twitter.