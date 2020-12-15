Which winter sports are safest to play during COVID-19?

To stay physically active this winter while limiting the risk of coronavirus infections, experts suggest activities you do alone or with members of your household. That could include running, skiing and snowshoeing. If you choose an activity that involves others, experts say to wear a mask, avoid sharing equipment and to try and maintain social distancing. For one-on-one sports like squash or basketball, limit who you play with, preferably to someone in your household. Contact sports like hockey or wrestling with people who live outside of your household raise the possibility of spreading the virus.