Winter Storm Warning from WED 1:00 PM EST until THU 10:00 AM EST

Winter Storm Warning from WED 1:00 PM EST until THU 10:00 AM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Tioga County
…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM WEDNESDAY TO
10 AM EST THURSDAY…
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 9 to
16 inches.
* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna and Northern
Wayne counties. In New York, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and
Sullivan counties.
* WHEN…From 1 PM Wednesday to 10 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions will impact the Wednesday evening and
Thursday morning commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates of 2 inches per hour
possible late Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night.
East to northeast winds at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph,
especially at higher elevations, may cause some blowing snow
and isolated power outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit
www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic
conditions.
&&