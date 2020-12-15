Winter Storm Warning from WED 1:00 PM EST until THU 10:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM WEDNESDAY TO

10 AM EST THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 9 to

16 inches.

* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna and Northern

Wayne counties. In New York, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and

Sullivan counties.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Wednesday to 10 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions will impact the Wednesday evening and

Thursday morning commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates of 2 inches per hour

possible late Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night.

East to northeast winds at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph,

especially at higher elevations, may cause some blowing snow

and isolated power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania

Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all

travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit

www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic

conditions.

&&