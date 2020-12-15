Winter Storm Watch from WED 1:00 PM EST until THU 7:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tompkins County

…WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations greater

than 7 inches possible.

* WHERE…Steuben, Schuyler and Tompkins counties.

* WHEN…From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact Wednesday evening and Thursday morning

commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is uncertainty regarding exactly

where the heavy snow will set up. There will be a big

difference in amounts from heaviest southeast to lighter

northwest.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&