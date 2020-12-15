Winter Storm Watch from WED 1:00 PM EST until THU 7:00 AM EST

Winter Storm Watch from WED 1:00 PM EST until THU 7:00 AM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Tompkins County
…WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING…
* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations greater
than 7 inches possible.
* WHERE…Steuben, Schuyler and Tompkins counties.
* WHEN…From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact Wednesday evening and Thursday morning
commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is uncertainty regarding exactly
where the heavy snow will set up. There will be a big
difference in amounts from heaviest southeast to lighter
northwest.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
