Winter Storm Watch from WED 3:00 PM EST until THU 10:00 AM EST

Winter Storm Watch from WED 3:00 PM EST until THU 10:00 AM ESTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Cortland County
…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING…
* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations greater
than 7 inches possible.
* WHERE…Cortland, Chenango and Otsego counties.
* WHEN…From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact Wednesday evening and Thursday morning
commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is uncertainty regarding exactly
where the heavy snow will set up. There will be a big difference
in amounts from heaviest south to lighter north.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&