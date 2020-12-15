Skip to Content

Winter Storm Watch from WED 3:00 PM EST until THU 10:00 AM EST

2:59 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Chenango

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Chenango County

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations greater
than 7 inches possible.

* WHERE…Cortland, Chenango and Otsego counties.

* WHEN…From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact Wednesday evening and Thursday morning
commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is uncertainty regarding exactly
where the heavy snow will set up. There will be a big difference
in amounts from heaviest south to lighter north.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

