Winter Storm Watch from WED 3:00 PM EST until THU 10:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

…WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations greater

than 7 inches possible.

* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna and Northern

Wayne counties. In New York, Chemung, Tioga, Broome, Delaware

and Sullivan counties.

* WHEN…Snow overspreads the area from south to north Wednesday

late afternoon and evening. The snow could be heavy at times

Wednesday night before it tapers off Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Travel

conditions may deteriorate quickly after the snow begins with

temperatures below freezing throughout the event. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and

Thursday morning commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is high uncertainty regarding how far

north the area of heavy snow will set up but there will likely

be a sharp decrease in snowfall totals from south to north

across the area. East to northeast winds at 10 to 20 mph may

cause some blowing snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

