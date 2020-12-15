Yes, most kids in the Southern Tier can still look forward to snow days this year

(WBNG) -- Many kids look forward to a snow day as a chance to kick back and relax, or to get outside and play in the snow.

When schools went remote earlier this year, the possibility that snow days could turn into remote learning days sent chills down the spines of many kids in the Southern Tier, but it's looking like they can breathe a sigh of relief.

While New York State is offering a pilot program allowing schools to switch to remote instruction when the roads turn slick, most local school districts are saying 'no thanks'.

Officials in the Binghamton City School District say they have six snow days available for use, and those will remain as days with no instruction.

The only change to the usual policy comes in the event that the school district uses all six of those snow days. Normally, those extra snow days would be taken from vacation time or added to the end of the school year. This year, those extra days will be available for remote instruction instead. Officials say this will limit disruption to vacation time while ensuring the district can secure state funding.

We also spoke with the Johnson City School District, Owego-Apalachin Central School District, Maine-Endwell and Union Endicott Districts as well as the Chenango Valley Central School District who all shared similar plans, though not all are planning to go remote if snow days go over the allotted total.

Windsor Central School District Superintendent Dr. Jason Andrews is also on board with the idea of keeping snow days largely as they are. He says much of that comes down to practicality.

"To switch those students to remote on an overnight or morning-of call would be extremely difficult, there would be technology they would need to take home," he says.

He adds that in a year when many traditions are being challenged, snow days are one example of a tradition that can easily be preserved.

"That phone call in the morning, wearing their socks to bed, all of those things they do we can all remember and appreciate doing as kids. I think it makes sense for them to still have that to look forward to," he says.

He adds that like Binghamton, the Windsor Central School District will consider going remote if snow days outnumber the days that have been set aside.