American Heart Association warns of health issues while shoveling snow

(WBNG) -- The American Heart Association is warning people of potential health scares while shoveling snow this winter.

With the first big winter storm happening this week, they are reminding people of the dangers of over-exertion.

They say people should take breaks and listen to their body while shoveling snow to avoid heart complications. They also advise people to use smaller shovels to prevent picking up too much snow at one time.

The AHA also says people should not eat a large meal or drink alcohol before or right after shoveling, as that could make people's hearts work even harder.

Kristy Smorol is the Communications Director of the AHA, and says people should dress accordingly, because there is the potential of hypothermia. "Heart failure actually causes the most deaths in hypothermia, so make sure you're dressed in layers. Those layers can trap warm air and keep you warm," she says.