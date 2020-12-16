Biden introduces ex-rival Buttigieg as transportation pick

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has introduced former Democratic primary rival Pete Buttigieg as his nominee for transportation secretary. Biden calls the 38-year-old ex-mayor “a new voice, with new ideas determined to move past old politics.” The former city leader in South Bend, Indiana, would be the first openly gay person confirmed by the Senate to a Cabinet post. Biden hailed that and said that, by the time he’s done filling out his new administration’s top positions it will have more women and people of color than ever. The nomination was applauded by union leaders, transportation industry officials, LGBTQ activists and Democratic lawmakers as a solid pick by Biden.