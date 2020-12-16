Binghamton mayor discusses city winter-parking rules as storm comes through

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The City of Binghamton is emphasizing winter parking rules.

They say having your car on the road could be dangerous. Car slow plow response and can make the roads more slick.

The city says if you don’t have a driveway to park at a nearby park or ask a neighbor if they have space in their driveway.

Binghamton Mayor Rich David says when talking about a snow emergency, you’re talking about public safety.

“So it’s important that we salt the roads and that we clear the roads as quickly as possible from a safety standpoint, from a transportation standpoint and also to make sure our economy is minimally impacted,” David said.

David says the city needs 100% compliance from residents because one car on the street can prevent a plow driver from clearing the street.

“You can everybody on one side of the street but if there’s that one car on the opposite side the plow is not going to be able to get through,” David said.

If you live in the City of Binghamton, the ramps on Water and State streets will be open for parking, free of charge, Thursday and Friday.