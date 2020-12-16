First Major Snowstorm of the Season

TONIGHT: Some mid to upper level clouds. Cold. Low of 13 (8-15). Winds out of the north at 3-8 mph.



WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Snow developing from southwest to northeast between 3pm-7pm. 80%. Snowfall accumulations by 7pm of 0-3 inches. High of 26 (23-28). Winds out of the east at 5-10 mph.



WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Moderate to heavy snow. 100%. Travel will be extremely difficult. Snowfall rates may exceed 1-2" per hour. Heaviest snowfall expected after midnight. Another 6-12 inches of snowfall possible by 7am. Low of 17 (13-19). Winds out of the north, northeast at 10-15 mph, gusting up to 30.



THURSDAY: Moderate to heavy snow early. 80%. Snow beginning to taper during the late morning hours. Travel will be difficult. Additional snowfall accumulations of 2-4 inches. High of 26. Low of 14.



FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. High of 27. Low of 12.



SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High of 32. Low of 25.



SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few rain/snow showers possible 20%. High of 34. Low of 24.



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High of 36. Low of 28.



TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High of 36.

Winter Storm Warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service Binghamton for Wednesday evening into Thursday morning for heavy snowfall. Snow will begin to make its way into the region late Wednesday afternoon between 3pm-6pm. Snow might create a slick evening commute due to cold temperatures allowing for snow to stick to roadways. Snow will become heavy later in the night, especially after midnight when much of the area could see 1-2" per hour.



Snow will still becoming down by day break on Thursday leading to a difficult morning commute. Snow finally tapers off by the late morning, early afternoon hours. After the snow moves out, temperatures are expected to remain well below average.



There does remain some uncertainty with this storm with where the heaviest snow bands will set up. If one of these snow bands sets up over the region, it could increase the forecast snowfall a good amount. These details should be ironed out by tomorrow as high resolution models come into range.