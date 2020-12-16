Guthrie prepares for coronavirus vaccine arrival

SAYRE, PA (WBNG) -- Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa. is expecting the coronavirus vaccine to arrive in a matter of days.

Dr. Michael Scalzone is the Chief Quality Officer at Guthrie, and says the hospital is tracking the vaccine as it makes the journey. He says they are in constant communication with the state to know when exactly to expect the delivery.

He says he doesn't think the winter storm will delay the vaccine. He says the state police and department of transportation are working to ensure safe delivery.

When the vaccine arrives, Scalzone says the first people to get it are going to be hospital staff who work directly with coronavirus patients.

He encourages people to get the vaccine when it becomes widely available. "We believe it's been tested and this has been done without shortcuts being taken. The way that the pharmaceutical companies went through this process and the FDA approved it, we really believe it's safe and effective," he says.

"We really want to encourage people to get the vaccine. It's a tool that's really going to help us reduce the spread," Scalzone says.