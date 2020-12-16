Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The NFC East is no longer the laughingstock division in the NFL. After combining to win just two of their first 21 non-division games this season, the teams from the NFC East have been knocking off some powerhouses in recent weeks. Philadelphia beat NFC leading New Orleans last week. That came a week after Washington handed Pittsburgh its first loss of the season and the New York Giants upset Seattle on the road. NFC East teams have an 8-5 record the past four weeks when playing games outside the division, the most wins of any division in that span.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers gave their battered offensive line a boost by signing Danny Isidora off Kansas City’s practice squad. Isidora has made six starts in his NFL career while spending time with Minnesota, Miami and the Chiefs. Pittsburgh’s offensive line is hurting. The Steelers recently placed left guard Matt Feiler on injured reserve with a pectoral injury. Kevin Dotson and Chukwuma Okorafor are also battling injuries. Pittsburgh has lost two straight following an 11-0 start. The Steelers can still clinch the AFC North title with a win over Cincinnati next week.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates hope to have a familiar face back in the starting rotation in 2021. Jameson Taillon has missed most of the last two seasons due to right elbow surgery. Manager Derek Shelton says Taillon’s rehab is nearly complete. Shelton added Taillon sends him videos every few days to mark his progress. Shelton is hoping for a more normal 2021 after spending his first season as a manager trying to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers is set to begin his first season with the team trying to unlock the potential of All-Stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. The Sixers didn’t do enough winning last season in a year that was deemed NBA Finals or bust. Simmons missed the postseason with a knee injury when the Sixers were swept by Boston. Embiid has anchored the Sixers with his defense but has also fought injuries and conditioning woes. Embiid says he wants to play 20 seasons in Philadelphia and improved his fitness in the offseason.

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year. The vote for Fields by the conference’s coaches and media was hardly a surprise considering how dominant he and No. 3 Ohio State have been. The junior leads the nation in completion percentage and the Big Ten in total yards per game by a wide margin at 392.2. He has 1,407 yards passing with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions in five games. The Buckeyes are 5-0 and scheduled to play Northwestern in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis on Saturday.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are still on top in the latest AP Pro32 poll. The Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills each moved up two spots to No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. And the New Orleans Saints and the Pittsburgh Steelers each slipped two places No. 4 and No. 5 after losses on Sunday. The Saints host the Chiefs this Sunday.