‘If not one thing, it’s another’: Northeast preps for storm

NEW YORK (AP) — The Northeast is girding for a major snowstorm at a key moment in the coronavirus pandemic. It’s coming days into the beginning of a massive vaccination campaign and in the thick of a virus surge that has throngs of people seeking tests per day. The storm is poised to drop as much as 2 feet of snow in some places by Thursday, and the pandemic adding new complexities to officials’ preparations, from deciding whether to close testing sites to figuring out how to handle plowing amid outdoor dining platforms in New York City streets. Still, officials say they don’t expect the winter blast to disrupt vaccine distribution.