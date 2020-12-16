India’s top court offers to mediate to end farmers’ protest

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Supreme Court is offering to set up a mediation panel to end a three-week protest by tens of thousands of farmers who are demanding the repeal of agricultural reform laws that they say will drive down crop prices and devastate their earnings. The court sent notices to the government and the farmers’ representatives across the country seeking their views on the proposal. The justices made the offer after five rounds of talks between the government and farmers failed to end the impasse, with the protesters continuing to insist that the three laws be repealed. Tens of thousands of farmers have been blocking half a dozen major highways on the outskirts of New Delhi for three weeks.